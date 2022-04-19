ALTOONA, Pa–Blair Senior Services is back near normal attendance levels after being closed periodically during the pandemic.

The senior center in Altoona on 12th Avenue has been open with normal operations since mid-March. The center is offering normal activities along with some exercise classes.

The President of the Senior Services, Steve Williamson, said that they see approximately 250 people walk through their doors daily since opening. These numbers are similar to pre-pandemic numbers. Williamson said this was a faster accumulation than expected.

Williamson said the seniors are glad to have the center back at normal operations. He brought that when they closed the multiple times during the pandemic, it took the social aspect away for these individuals, so it’s nice they get that back.

“They’re very happy to be back,” Williamson said. “The social isolation for older adults is very real. You avoid some of the issues related to the pandemic; you create a whole different subset of problems related to social isolation. So, they’re happy to be back.”

The center also provides different major events such as open houses and the farmer’s market.