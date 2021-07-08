Blair Senior Services’ centers reopen, without restrictions

BLAIR COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) – Blair Senior Services’ center is now operating without COVID-19 restrictions. This comes a year after capacity limits, mask mandates and even a full closure at one point in 2020. Employees and those who use the service are looking forward to in-person interactions.

“Socialization. That’s the biggest thing that it means at the moment. There’s a lot of people we haven’t seen for almost a year and a half.” -Tiffany Finamore, Blair Senior Services

Paul Johnson, a retired pastor has been going to the center for seven years now. He says one of the highlights of coming to the facility is the relationship he’s formed.

“The friendships are out of this world. We come to know each other, we give each other nicknames. And it’s just a lot of fun it really is.” -Paul Johnsons, uses Blair Senior Services

There will be more activities coming to the facility beginning July 12th. For more information and hours of operation, visit Blair Senior Services website.