Blair Regional YMCA’s annual memorial races still on for July 4th

BLAIR COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — The Blair Regional YMCA is continuing on with a Fourth of July tradition: the Angie Gioiosa Memorial Race.

Though some changes are coming this year due to the Coronavirus.

Only 190 participants will be allowed for each race series and will grouped based on their pace in order to maintain social distancing.

Masks must be worn anytime someone is not running.

Spectators are encouraged to line the route instead of gathering at the start and finish lines.

“We are such a staple and a part of the community, it hasn’t been easy for us to get this all together because we did get the city approval but it’s important as a community to get back to something,” Phyllis Baker, Community Engagement Director for the Blair Regional YMCA, said.

The deadline to register for this weekend’s 15k and 5k runs, plus the two-mile walk is Tuesday, June 30th by 8 p.m.

There will be no registration on race day.