Blair Regional YMCA closes learning center after COVID-19 exposure

HOLLIDAYSBURG, Pa. (WTAJ) — The Blair Regional YMCA has closed a building again, this time it is the Early Learning Center on Reservoir Road in Hollidaysburg after an individual was exposed to COVID-19.

Blair Regional YMCA were informed on Wednesday afternoon and sent a letter out to parents and staff soon after. They are not at liberty to say if it was a child or staff member, however.

“We are always cleaning, fogging, and disinfecting our facilities. We are trying to be as proactive as possible for our members and employees.”

-Brooke Jones, HR and Marketing Director, Blair Regional YMCA



The location is shut down for deep cleaning for the rest of the week.

Executive Director Sharon Jones said the first step is using disinfecting smoke bombs.

“They’re placed in all of the facilities, every room, every gymnasium, the kitchen, everything that we have, they’re placed in there and they sit for 24 hours,” she said.

Day two is bringing in foggers, which are machines that spray disinfectant on all touchable areas, killing any remnants of the virus.

After that, crews go back and clean all of the highly-touched areas on more time.

“The door knobs, the bathroom flush handles, all of the light switches, anything that we can find that’s a high-touch area within that facility is what we do as the third major of our precautionary steps,” Jones said.

The early learning center will reopen on Monday, August 10th.