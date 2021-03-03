Blair Mill Outlet joins WTAJ Virtual Home Show

BLAIR COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — The Blair Mill Outlet located in Hollidaysburg has served central Pennsylvania for over five decades.

The outlet boasts an exceptional selection of flooring needs. Co-owner Jeff Arthur said while “big-box” stores carry some flooring, the outlet has an enormous selection of products presenting high style and originality. This year, Arthur is excited about going virtual.

“Absolutely I do feel that it will generate business,” Arthur said. “At a home show you can have a small display. Here with a virtual [display], you’re able to showcase the entire area, your entire business without having just a small table and trying to talk to a couple people at a time because the floor gets crowded in places like that.”

Arthur said his staff consists of expert installers that are ready to make your home come alive.

“I think people can see our operation by way of virtual rather than word of mouth and things like that. I really think virtual might be the best thing to do at this time of the year,” Arthur said.