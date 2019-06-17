Blair GOP needs new candidate for Altoona City Council

ALTOONA, Pa. (WTAJ) — The election for Altoona City Council continues to be in flux now that Republican Nominee Samantha Paule has officially withdrawn from the race.

Paule secured one of the republican nominations in the May Primary with nearly 2,500 votes. Just days after the election, controversial Facebook posts from Paule surfaced that had anti-American messaging including support for ISIS. Paule defended those comments in an exclusive interview with WTAJ.

With her withdrawal, the Blair County GOP now has until August 22 to find and submit a new candidate to the county for approval.

Anyone interested in running for the spot is being asked to contact the Blair County Republican Committee.

