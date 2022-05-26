ALTOONA, Pa (WTAJ)– The Blair Go Red for Women fundraiser returned their auction and fashion show in-person for their eighth year.

This year’s event was held at the Blair County Convention Center with the theme of “Reclaim Your Rhythm.” The event is a fundraiser for the American Heart Association as well aims to educate women about the signs of heart disease and how to build healthy habits.

According to the American Heart Association, cardiovascular disease is the number cause of death among women. The Go Red for Women movement brings awareness to these health risks and provides a support system.

“We focus on a healthy diet, nutrition, exercise, all those things,” said Chair of Blair Go Red for Women Event Tommi Burchfield. “Heart Disease is very preventable, so we want to make sure that people know how to make themselves healthier so that they don’t face heart disease in the future.”

This year’s event consisted of a buffet dinner, purse auction, awards, and a fashion show. Many of the models in the fashion shows are health care heroes and heart-healthy survivors.

Burchfield said it was great to be in person again and see everyone come together for the cause. This year’s fundraising goal is $75,000. So far, they’ve raised close to $50,000.