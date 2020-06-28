Blair DUI Task Force to increase presence leading up to Fourth of July festivities

HOLLIDAYSBURG, Pa. (WTAJ) — The Blair DUI Task Force will be making their presence known on roadways in Blair County in the days leading up to Fourth of July festivities.

The task force will enforce sobriety check points, roving patrols, cops n shops, and more to “insure Blair County roadways are as safe as possible.”

The task force has some things they want you to keep in mind over the next week:

Don’t drink & drive!

KNOW if your prescription medication affects your driving ability.

Wear your seat-belts.

Allow enough driving time so that you are NOT rushed.

Be a defensive driver; be alert to all traffic, pedestrians, and actual or potential hazards.

REMEMBER…. Impaired driving is 100% PREVENTABLE!!

The task force also says they are committed to reducing the number of alcohol related crashes, injuries, and deaths in Blair County.