BLAIR COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ)– The Blair County DUI Task Force will be conducting multiple events this week to promote safe driving.

There will be sobriety checkpoints and roving patrols, with officers in uniform and also in marked police vehicles. Officers will also either be in six pack stores or distributors, dressed in uniform or as customers or employees in order to deter liquor law violations.

The DUI Task Force wants to remind motorists the following:

Don’t drink & drive!

KNOW if your prescription medication affects your driving ability.

Wear your seatbelts.

Allow enough driving time so that you are NOT rushed.

Be a defensive driver; be alert to all traffic, pedestrians, and actual or potential hazards.

REMEMBER…. Impaired driving is 100% PREVENTABLE!!

In Pennsylvania, it is illegal to drive with a blood-alcohol concentration of .08% or higher for adults 21 and older.