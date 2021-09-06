Blair DUI Task Force conducts weekend checkpoint

BLAIR COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — The Blair DUI Task Force and state police in Hollidaysburg conducted a DUI checkpoint on Sept. 3, resulting in six impaired driving arrests.

In total, 480 individual contacts were made. Police issued 22 vehicle code citations and 52 written warnings. In addition to the six impaired driving arrests, police also issue one arrest for furnishing alcohol to minors and one open container violation.

Three underage liquor law violations were issued and there were three arrests related to possession of a controlled substance. In addition, there was one warrant service during the DUI checkpoint.

The names of those who were arrested have not been released at this time.