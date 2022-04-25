ALTOONA, Pa. (WTAJ) — The first-ever Blair Creators Festival was held Saturday in downtown Altoona and gave exposure to some great local artists.

The event was brought to the city by a partnership between ArtsAltoona and the Penn State Sheetz Fellows and featured solo musical artists like Rue Moyer and Samantha Press as well as the new up and coming band Sunset Over Mars and other favorites like Tom Nevers Field.

Not only was the musical line-up local and outstanding, but the event gave exposure to many other artists and creators, including culinary artists.

“We also tried to put on this event two years ago but then covid came about, so we weren’t able to do it, so being able to go full circle and actually have an event for the first time was…It’s an amazing feeling, and we’re hopeful that we can keep doing this for years to come.” Dominic Frucella, Event Coordinator

As for the Sheetz Fellows, the Creator Festival helped many students get real-life experience in event coordinating and community outreach.

Organizers said they were pleased with the turnout at this first-ever event.



