Blair County’s ‘Stuff the Bus’ returns this summer

BLAIR COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — The Family Resource Center at United Way of Blair County is holding its annual ‘Stuff the Bus’ campaign for Blair County school children.

Each year, the organization hosts a school supply distribution event for Blair County children in grades kindergarten through 12. This year, the distribution will be held Thursday, August 5 from 9 a.m. to 12 p.m. and 1 p.m. to 4 p.m. at 208 Hollidaysburg Plaza, Duncansville Pa.

Over the past six years, Blair county has helped 754 preschool and school-age children go to school with items to help them succeed.

Registration is required for ‘Stuff the Bus’ and can be done by calling 814-317-5108, ext. 301 to make an appointment for pick-up. Registration will be open from Wednesday, July 7 to Friday, July 30.

Registration requirements can be found below:

Kindergarten through grade 12 student in Blair County

Need in the family for help with school supplies

Must provide parent or guardian name, child’s age, gender and grade they are entering

Donations of supplies will be accepted until July 29. Those interested in donating are asked to contact the United Way of Blair County by email at dadams@unitedwayofblaircounty.org.