Blair County’s percent positivity rate surpasses 20 percent

BLAIR COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — The spread of the Coronavirus continues throughout our region.

At Tuesday morning’s commissioner’s meeting, Blair County EMA Doctor Mark Taylor said the county added more than 1,100 cases in one week, and 26 more residents died due to the virus.

Blair’s positivity rate is more than 20%, meaning one in five people in the county are testing positive for the virus.

Taylor said those who are testing positive need to take their diagnosis seriously.

“Please seek treatment if you’re having symptoms, and if not, you really need to quarantine to help prevent exposure to others. That’s truly our best chance to put a stop to community spread,” he said.

Taylor also proposed the Blair County Convention Center become a point a distribution for the Coronavirus vaccine if the county’s and state’s Declarations of Emergency continue.