Blair County’s International Overdose Awareness Day brings out hundreds

ALTOONA, Pa. (WTAJ) — The pandemic didn’t stop a crowd of almost 200 from gathering today in remembrance of those who lost their lives to drug overdose.

This is the second year for the Blair County observance of International Overdose Awareness Day.

Saturday evening, in Altoona’s Highland Park, a large quilt and a small memorial were among the displays were set up to remember those who passed from overdose.

Volunteer, Trey James is one recovering addict who says being here every year has shown him the importance of sobriety and family.

“It’s good that the stigma of overdose and addiction alone has gone away because now that there’s a lot more light on it people are getting a lot more knowledge and now they’re seeking help and trying to limit the number of overdoses,” James said.

There were also a number of help centers for those seeking guidance with addiction.

More information can be found by searching the Blair Drug and Alcohol Program.