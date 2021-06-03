Blair County’s 9/11 20th Anniversary plans unveiled

BLAIR COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — Today, members of a local community group unveiled plans to remember and honor those who lost their lives in the 9/11 attacks nearly 20 years ago.

The focus of their event is faith, patriotism, and civic pride.

“We put faith first because our religious community has come together nationwide to handle situations such as this,” said Duane Bordell, chairman of the Blair County 9/11 20th Anniversary committee. “Our patriotism of course, whether it be the American flag and all of the patriotism that you see on Memorial Day events around the country, and our pride, of course, is that fact that we as Central Pennsylvanians are dedicated to promoting an event such as this.”

The commemorative service will be held at 7 p.m. on September 11, 2021, at the Jaffa Shrine Center in Altoona.

Up to 3,200 people from across the region are invited to take part.

“We’re encompassing all of Central Pennsylvania, so we’re reaching out to the boroughs and all the small communities surrounding Altoona and the Logan Township area,” said Bordell.

Members of the military, first responders, and clergy will take part in a Walk of Honor. Those wishing to participate, can sign up here.

Local community choruses and orchestras will perform, and the event will feature speakers including former Pittsburgh Steeler Rocky Bleier.

The chairmen hope the evening gives the community renewed strength.

“We’ve got a great nation that God brought together, and we want to do everything we can to strengthen the faith of the people of our nation,” said Pastor Gary Dull, co-chairman of the Blair County 9/11 20th Anniversary committee.

“Above and beyond all the ashes that we saw, America has risen, America is back, and we don’t want anything like this to ever happen again,” said Bordell.

Free registration tickets are required and will be available beginning August 1.