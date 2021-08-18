Police: Blair County woman assaults cop, spits in his face

BLAIR COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — A Tyrone woman is in jail after she allegedly kicked a cop in the groin and spat in his face.

Krystina Marie Taylor, 20, was smoking weed with a group of people at Bellwood Park yesterday while Bellwood Borough police were patrolling the area, according to charges filed. When they saw police, they began to collect their belongings and attempted to walk away.

The officer reported that once he approached the group, they stopped walking away. As the officer was inspecting the area, Taylor started heading toward a car despite police ordering her to stay put.

In fear that Taylor was attempting to flee or destroy evidence, the officer followed her to the door. She threw a bag in the car that contained a grinder and a glass pipe, the affidavit notes. Police tried to arrest her, however, she kept pulling away and attempted to run.

Eventually, police managed to handcuff Taylor and started questioning the rest of the group.

As Taylor sat on the ground handcuffed, she attempted to use her phone to call her mom, to which the officer took it away from her.

Taylor became angry, police report, and she started swearing and yelling at the officer.

When the officer stood her up to put her in the patrol car, she kicked him in the groin. She then spit directly onto his face.

Taylor was sent to Blair County Prison with bail set at $75,000 cash.

She was arraigned on charges including felony assault of an officer, simple assault, possession of marijuana, use of drug paraphernalia and harassment. Her preliminary hearing is scheduled for Aug. 24.