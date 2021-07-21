Blair County woman accused of spitting on Tyrone police chief

BLAIR COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — A Blair County woman is in jail after police say she tried to hit and then spit on the Tyrone police chief.

Melissa McClellan, 44, is accused of jumping out of a truck and threatening Chief Jessica Walk outside of the Tyrone Police Department at about 2:15 p.m. Tuesday.

McClellan balled a fist and tried to hit the chief before spitting in Walk’s face, according to the charges filed in Tyrone District Court.

Walked had radioed for backup when the incident started and when Bellwood Police Chief Joe Schlecht arrived, McClellan had to be hit with a Taser and she was arrested. According to the charges filed, McClellan was still struggling with officers while they were attempting to get her into the holding cell.

McClellan was arraigned Tuesday night on charges that include felony aggravated assault and misdemeanor resisting arrest and she remains in Blair County Prison with bail set at $40,000 cash. A preliminary hearing is slated for Aug. 3.