BLAIR COUNTY, Pa (WTAJ)- The Blair County Commissioners approved Thursday to move forward with an agreement with an employment agency to help with their worker shortage.

Currently, the county has over 90 vacant positions across all departments. This agreement will be with the local temp-to-hire agency Manpower.

Vice-Chairperson of the Commissioners, Laura Burke, said that this agency is meant to get people in the door. It’ll also serve to lighten the loads of current employees within specific departments that are doing busy work on top of their normal job.

“We’re hoping to utilize the temp agency to get people in the door,” Burke said. “Fill in some of the roles that are the basic tasks that don’t require a lot of training but staff are having to do to fill in for other people.”

The Children, Youth, and Family Services department proposed the idea to the commissioners first since their department has the most vacancies. Human Resource Director Katherine Swigart said they reached out to the agency about a month ago. She noted that this agency would be able to recruit people in ways that her department would not be able to do.

“They have the database of people,” Swigart said. “They have people who would think of them when looking for work and advertise and be able to bolster their database at the same time. It’s a win-win.”

The CYF Department does plan to use the services as soon as possible. This agreement does not have an end date, nor is there a flat cost to the county. It is now up to the departments to decide whether this agency will be beneficial to them and not combat their budget.

“Most likely, A conversation between me and the hiring person to know what are you looking for?” Swigart said. “What have you tried so far? Honestly, what does your budget support? Does your budget support it? Does your budget accommodate the markup? And do you want to try it, or do you not want to try it?”

However, the county plans to continue to use its recruiting tactics in place. The end goal is to have these temporary workers will turn into permanent workers.

Get the latest local news, weather, and community events. Sign up for the WTAJ Newsletter.

“I think everyone is seeing for their open positions maybe not as much interest or getting people actually to show up to interviews and complete the process,” Burke said. I think if we develop some familiarity with people who may be out there looking for a job, we’ll have success in filling those permanently.”