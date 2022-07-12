BLAIR COUNTY, Pa (WTAJ) – On Monday, July 11 the Little Miss Morrisons Cove Pageant kicked off the week-long festivities for Morrisons Cove Memorial Park.

The week long event is filled with different activities for all ages. Starting on Tuesday, July 12th rides start at 6 p.m. in the Cove Memorial Park.

Here is list of the festivities:

July 11: Little Miss Cove Pageant 7:00 p.m.

July 12: Ag Parade 6:00 p.m.

July 12: Fireworks starting at 10:00 p.m.

July 12: Night Swim 9:20 – 11:30 p.m.

July 13: Wing Wednesday (wings are provided by sheets and are available while supply lasts)

July 13: Tractor Pulls 6:30 p.m.

July 14: Thirsty Thursday- Water Bottle Giveaway

July 14: Bone Jacked Band 7:00 p.m.

July 15: The Lawn Darts Band 7:00 p.m.

July 15: Fireworks 10:00 p.m.

July 15: Night Swim 9:30 – 11:30 p.m.

July 16: The Pines Band 7 p.m.

July 16: Half Priced wirstbands (This only applies to the first 100 people in the marked line provided by Ritchey’s Dairy)

The 40th Annual Agricultural Parade will be held Tuesday, July 12. The Parade is held to honor agriculture, the military, area businesses, civic groups and marching units.

Lineup no later than 5:30 p.m. as follows:

Parade dignitaries, marching groups and antique cars meet at the Brethren in Christ Church parking lot.

Floats and participants meet at Sunset Drive.

Fire trucks and tractor-trailers meet on Apple Packer Road.

Agricultural equipment, businesses, horses and remaining entries meet at Central High School.

The carnival will also have a ton of vendors that will open by 6 p.m. every night so you can enjoy your favorite carnival snacks.

Here are pictures of the Morrisons Cove Parade

Here are pictures of the Morrisons Cove Parade

For more information you can check out the Morrisons Cove Memorial Park’s Facebook.