ALTOONA, Pa. (WTAJ) — The annual Blair County Household Hazardous Waste Collection event is set for the end of July, though they’re in need of volunteers.

The Intermunicipal Relations Committee (IRC) is hosting the 2022 waste collection event at the Jaffa Shrine in Altoona on Friday, July 29, from noon to 5, and Saturday, July 30, from 8 a.m. to 1 p.m. Their goal is to help reduce the amount of hazardous waste in homes, waste streams and water supplies.

Pre-registration is required for the event, which can be done online here. There is no cost to pre-register.

There is a base charge of $15 per vehicle with an addiction charge of $0.50/pound for all paints. The cost is payable at the event via cash or check only.

The following items will be accepted:

Fluorescent bulbs and tubes

Mercury-containing items (such as smoke detectors/thermostats)

Lead acid batteries

Automotive fluids (used motor oil, antifreeze, oil filters, etc.)

Pesticides and fertilizers

Flammables and corrosives (such as paint thinner and drain cleaner)

Spray Paint and other aerosol cans

Latex and oil-based paints (reminder, all paints have a $0.50/pound charge)

No medication, alkaline batteries, electronics or tires will be accepted.

Volunteers are needed on both days of the collection. For more information call (814) 942-

7472 or email education@ircenvironment.org.

Due to health and safety regulations, IRC asks that everyone stay in their vehicles at all times. Place materials to be recycled in the trunk or truck bed.



