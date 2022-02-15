Blair County Victim Witness Department face hiring struggles

BLAIR COUNTY, Pa (WTAJ)–The Blair County District Attorney’s office continues to struggle in hiring within their Victim Witness Department.

Since late last year, the department has no staff for any of the four positions within the department, which includes a coordinator and the three advocates.

The Victim Witness department is located within the District Attorney’s office. The department’s purpose is to assist victims and witnesses of crimes, whether physically, mentally, or financially.

Blair County District Attorney Pete Weeks said they believe that wages are to blame in attracting a new hire, especially for the advocate role. Weeks noted that the Blair County Salary Board recently approved an increase in the salary range for the coordinator position. The hiring salary went up by nearly $16,000, putting it at a range between $44,000 and $55,000.

“We are committed to continuing addressing the salary board to try to raise that wage just as we did with the coordinator,” Weeks said. “But again, it has been a struggle to staff the department. We believe the primary reason is our wages are not consistent with what we’re asking those individuals to do.”

This department being without staff has been a disservice to the community. Weeks noted how the pandemic has worsened the effects. Since no one is available to calls the victims, and it’s being left to the attorneys themselves.

“In Blair County, we need to be committed to doing a better job of victims, and witnesses get the service, support, and information that they need,” Weeks said. “Reestablishing and rebuilding this department is the best way to do that.”

Weeks said that they plan to make offers to those applicants soon. Their goal is to fill the positions as soon as possible.