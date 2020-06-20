Blair County to receive $11 million COVID relief grant

BLAIR COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — Blair county officials will receive an $11 million COVID-19 county relief block grant.

It’s part of the federal CARES Act Funding coming to Pennsylvania

Commissioner Bruce Erb says part of the grant would be used to create a small business grant program.

Other portions would go towards re-reimbursement for personal protective equipment, and the expansion of broadband-to rural and undeserved areas.

“That’s been particularly a problem for the schools when they closed and went to remote learning for the students that did not have access and were unable to essentially participate as easily as those who did,” Commissioner Erb said.

The county hopes to receive the funds by early to mid July.

The projects funded through this grant must be completed between March 1st and December 30th.