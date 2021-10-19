Blair County to participate in National Drug Take Back day

Pennsylvania Dr. Raymond Kraynak was indicted Thursday, December 21, 2017 on 19 counts, including charges regarding the deaths of five patients he had prescribed opioids to, according to the Department of Justice.

BLAIR COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — The Blair County Sheriff’s office along with the Altoona and Penn State-Altoona police departments will host a drug take-back day on Saturday, Oct. 23.

From 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. participants can dispose of expired, unwanted or unused medicines at any of the three sites throughout the county. Sites can be found below:

Altoona Police- Thomason’s Pharmacy at 600 E. Chesnut Ave in Altoona.

Blair County Sheriff Office- In front of the Blair County Courthouse at 423 Allegheny Street in Hollidaysburg.

PSU Altoona- Poplar Building on campus at 232 Wopsononock Ave in Altoona.

National Drug Take Back Day provides a safe way for residents to dispose of outdated or unwanted medication, free of charge.