Blair County to participate in 37th annual night out against crime

DUNCANSVILLE, Pa. (WTAJ) — On Tuesday, October 6, Blair County will participate in the nation’s 37th Annual Night Out Against Crime.

The event, which is meant for the entire Blair County community, will be held at the Duncansville Antique Depot from 5 p.m. to 8 p.m.

There will be a parade and fireworks display throughout the evening.

The purpose of Night Out Against Crime is to heighten crime and drug prevention awareness, generate support for local anti crime efforts, and to strengthen community and law enforcement partnerships.

There will also be a free prize giveaway during the event as well as a car show, which is open for anyone to participate in.

Registration is free and will begin at 4:15 p.m. in front of the Antique Depot.

Hosts of the event encourage area law enforcement and community organizations to participate.