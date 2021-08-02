Blair County to hold National Night Out in Duncansville

BLAIR COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — Blair County will be hosting its 37th National Night Out Against Crime event Aug. 3 at the Duncansville Antique Depot.

National Night Out is a free event and will run from 6 to 9 p.m. It is an annual campaign that promotes partnerships between police and the community, according to its website. The Blair County Sheriff’s Office said this event is also being held to heighten awareness for crime and drug prevention and raise awareness for the drug and alcohol epidemic.

A parade will start at 6 from NAPA Auto Parts to the Depot parking lot on Third Avenue and a fireworks display will start at 9 p.m. A car show will also be held and anyone from the community is invited to participate in the three categories: cars, trucks and motorcycles. Free registration for the car show will start at 5:15 p.m in front of the Antique Depot.

The Duncansville Antique Depot is located at 1401 Second Ave.