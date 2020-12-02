Blair County to allocate remaining $6M in CARES Act funding

BLAIR COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — Blair County is preparing to distribute its remaining CARES Act funding which totals around $6M.

The county initially divided the $11M it received, the first $5M awarded early in the process.

Then, officials decided where the remaining money should go based on completed grant applications.

Most of it will go towards grant programs to help small businesses and offset county costs.

Commissioner Bruce Erb said the county is taking extra precautions to make sure the money is used correctly.

“If we do not follow precisely CARES Act provisions and those requirement of DCED, the county is on the hook to recoup or refund those money back to DCED and eventually back to the US Treasury, so we are being very, very careful to that we don’t put the county tax payers in that position,” he said.

Susquehanna Accounting Services of Harrisburg is helps the county manage the $11M allocation.