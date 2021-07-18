Blair County temporary road closure

BLAIR COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ)– A temporary road closure has been reported in Blair County.
According to a Facebook post by Logan Township Police, Avalon Road in Logan Township is temporarily closed to thru traffic near Kerr Drive because of a downed tree and power lines.
Emergency services are currently on the scene.
