BLAIR COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — The Blair County Tea Party (BCTP) is holding a meeting Tuesday evening to discuss recent developments of the second amendment referendum that was approved by county commissioners.

Tea Party members along with the 2nd Amendment Coalition are inviting the community to attend their meeting at the Bavarian Hall along 13th Street in Altoona. The group says the commissioners’ approved proposal was written by local solicitors and does not reflect what voters supported last November.

“The Ides of March came early this year as the Blair County commissioners chose to betray the overwhelming majority of voters who wanted true Second Amendment protections put in place,” BCTP President Rhonda Holland said.

Commissioners reportedly rejected a proposal written two weeks ago by the Tea Party and 2nd Amendment Coalition.

2nd Amendment Sanctuary question on the November ballot was reportedly supported by 17,846 voters versus 7,149 who voted against it. The referendum was crafted on two current Pennsylvania ordinances and means the county would become a sanctuary that would prevent taxpayer dollars from being used on gun control or confiscation.