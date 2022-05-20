BLAIR COUNTY, Pa (WTAJ) — The Blair County Tea Party is inviting the community to a viewing of the “controversial” documentary “2000 Mules.”

On Tuesday, May 24, at 7 p.m., the Bavarian Hall in Altoona will show the film about the 2020 election that claims to expose widespread and coordinated voter fraud in the 2020 election.

The Blair County Tea Party wants the public to come to see the film for themselves so that they can make their own decisions. The event is open to the public and donations are encouraged and appreciated, but not required.

In the documentary, which was made by Dinesh D’Souza, they say they used geotracking and video evidence, based on research by the election watchdog group True the Vote. They say that geotracking evidence shows a network of paid operatives delivering votes to main-in drop boxes illegally in five important swing states.

On the other side, critics of the film argue that the cellphone location data isn’t precise enough to say someone went to the ballot box or was just near it. Additionally, they say some states allow others to drop off ballots for family members and people with disabilities.

The film was released on May 20, 2022.