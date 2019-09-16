Blair County Structure Fire

ANTIS TOWNSHIP, BLAIR COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — Multiple crews are responding to a barn fire on Oswald Road and North Second Street in Antis Township.
WTAJ has a crew on the way to the scene and will provide updates as they become available.
by: Kevin PetrochkoPosted: / Updated:
ANTIS TOWNSHIP, BLAIR COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — Multiple crews are responding to a barn fire on Oswald Road and North Second Street in Antis Township.
WTAJ has a crew on the way to the scene and will provide updates as they become available.