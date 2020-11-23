Blair County Sheriff’s Office warns of scam phone calls

BLAIR COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — The Blair County Sheriff’s Office is informing the public about recent scam phone calls.

Sheriff James Ott released the notice Monday after multiple residents reported receiving phone calls from a male caller identifying himself as “Sergeant Lee Benton.”

The actor reportedly claims that “jury duty or witness” appearance has been missed or that “federal paperwork was misrepresented” by the resident, resulting in an arrest warrant being generated for the recipient.

A number is then provided to call back on if he does not make contact. Once the victim makes contact with “Sergeant Benton” he then gives instructions on how to handle the warrant. The actor, “Benton”, has gone as far as to call the victim at their place of employment to attempt to further the scam.

To make the information seem legitimate, the actor gives a case number and the victim’s personal information over the phone. The actor also advises the victim to travel to the court house immediately while remaining on the phone with him to ensure the victims compliance.

The actor utilizes a smart phone application that disguises the actor’s number to show as if the Blair County Sheriff’s Office phone number is calling according to the release.

The Blair County Sheriff’s Office says that they do not have a Sergeant Lee Benton as a member of their staff, and they will never request personal financial information over the phone as an option of handling any cases through the office.

The Sheriff’s Office is also urging the public to never give personal information or account information to anyone over the phone and to report any suspicious phone calls to their local police agency to determine if the call is legitimate or a scam.