ALTOONA, Pa. (WTAJ) — The Blair County Sheriff’s Office is searching for a wanted man, according to a post on Facebook.

The Sheriff’s Office is looking for Michael A. Myers, 35, who’s reportedly living in Altoona.

Officials say Myers is wanted on several felony warrants. Anyone with information is being asked to contact the Blair County Sheriff’s Office at 814-330-1466 via text or call.

Officials are asking people not to try to apprehend the suspect themselves.