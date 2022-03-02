BLAIR COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ)– The Blair County Sheriff’s Office is looking for six individuals that have warrants out for their arrest.

The Blair County Sheriff’s Office posted on Facebook, that the following individuals are living in Altoona and have warrants out for their arrest.

Gareth Baker, 36- multiple warrants

Melissa Karns, 45- multiple warrants

Donavin Oschea, 31- mutliple warrants

Anthony Bialek, 51- felony warrant

Britney McConnell, 20- felony warrant

Jonathan Sprankle, 27-mutliple felony warrants

Gareth Baker, PHOTO Blair County Sheriff’s Office

Melissa Karns, PHOTO Blair County Sheriff’s Office

Donavin Oschea PHOTO Blair County Sheriff’s Office

Anthony Bialek PHOTO Blair County Sheriff’s Office

Britney McConnell PHOTO Blair County Sheriff’s Office

Jonathan Sprankle, PHOTO Blair County Sheriff’s Office

Police warn that if anyone does see the individuals listed above to not approach them.

Anyone with information will remain anonymous and is asked to contact the Blair County Sheriff’s Office Warrant Tip Line at (814) 330-1466 by text or call. Blair County 911 at the Non-Emergency number (814) 940-5921 can also be contacted regarding information about the individuals’ whereabouts.