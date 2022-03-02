BLAIR COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ)– The Blair County Sheriff’s Office is looking for six individuals that have warrants out for their arrest.
The Blair County Sheriff’s Office posted on Facebook, that the following individuals are living in Altoona and have warrants out for their arrest.
- Gareth Baker, 36-multiple warrants
- Melissa Karns, 45-multiple warrants
- Donavin Oschea, 31-mutliple warrants
- Anthony Bialek, 51- felony warrant
- Britney McConnell, 20- felony warrant
- Jonathan Sprankle, 27-mutliple felony warrants
Police warn that if anyone does see the individuals listed above to not approach them.
Anyone with information will remain anonymous and is asked to contact the Blair County Sheriff’s Office Warrant Tip Line at (814) 330-1466 by text or call. Blair County 911 at the Non-Emergency number (814) 940-5921 can also be contacted regarding information about the individuals’ whereabouts.