Blair County Sheriff’s Office announces prescription drop-off

BLAIR CoUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ)– The Blair County Sheriff’s office has just announced a prescription drop-off for any unused/unwanted medications.

The prescription drop-off is located in the breezeway in front of the Blair County Courthouse. In the press release, there are also proper instructions on how to drop off the medication as well as which medications are allowed/not allowed to be dropped off.

In order to prepare medications for drop-off, they should be contained in the medication original container, a small sealed container or a small zip-lock baggie. Any personal information on the container should be ripped off or marked out with a permanent marker.

Here is a list of items that the DEA regulates the disposal of:

Over-the-counter medicines

Prescription medicines

Prescription patches

Prescription ointments

Vitamins

Pet medicne

Here is a list of items that may NOT be disposed of:

Hydrogen peroxide

Compressed cylindrs or aerosols

Iodine-containing medicines

Thermometers

Alcohol & illicit drugs

Syringes or needles of any kind

For any questions on the prescription drop-off, contact the Blair County Sheriff’s office at (814) 693-3100.