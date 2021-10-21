Blair County school district changes policy for unvaccinated teachers’ sick days

BLAIR COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — A member of the Hollidaysburg Area School Board announced that teachers at the school who are unvaccinated against COVID-19 will be treated differently than those who are when it comes to sick days.

The change would only allow teachers who can prove they’re fully vaccinated to use days from the teachers’ sick bank for COVID-related illness or quarantine, according to Nicole Hartman.

The Hollidaysburg Area Education Association asked for the modification to the union contract, she said.

It’s reported the school board approved the contract change on a five-to-three vote.