Blair County Salary Board adopted new policy

Blair County, Pa (WTAJ)- The Blair County Salary Board adopted the three-year long pay policy Thursday morning. This policy evaluates government employee’s positions and determines pay ranges,.

This policy comes after a three-year study about how to formalize pay policies, provide consistent job descriptions, and bringing pay equity to employees. The Board researched other counties for the study to see what was an appropriate pay range for government officials.

This policy will initially begin for non-union employees. The Chairman of the Salary Board and Blair County Commissioner Bruce Erb says that this policy will provide more certainty and clarity.

“This is all coming together now for the benefit of the employees,” Erb said. “It provides more certainty. It provides more equity among positions.”

One goal for this policy is for Blair County wages to be in a similar pay range as other similar-sized counties. The Board will proceed with the policy as much as possible within the budget.