BLAIR COUNTY, Pa (WTAJ) – The Pennsylvania Department of Transportation (PennDOT) today announced on Tuesday, August 16 that the resurfacing of 3.96 miles of roadway on Route 4027 will begin next week.

Work will start Monday, August 22 on Route 4027 (South Eagle Valley Road) in Snyder Township.

Beginning Monday, the contractor will begin work under daylight traffic patterns. The project limits will be on Route 4027 (South Eagle Valley Road) from the Westvaco Paper Mill to PA 350. Minor delays are possible.

Overall work on this project consists of milling and resurfacing, guide rail, drainage, pavement markings, signing upgrades and other miscellaneous projects as deemed necessary.

Work on this $1.8 million project is expected to be completed by mid-November 2022. Work is being completed by Grannas Brothers Stone and Asphalt Co, Inc. of Hollidaysburg. All work is weather dependent.

This project is among the area improvements supported by the Federal Bipartisan Infrastructure Law. In 2022 alone the BIL is bringing at least $21.4 million in additional funding to the District 9 region to be allocated by the department and its local Metropolitan and Rural Planning Organization partners.