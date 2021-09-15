Blair County releases date for 2021 Trick-or-Treat night

A child is seen having fun at a Halloween trick-or-treat. (iStock / Getty Images)

BLAIR COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — The Blair County Sheriff’s Office released the date and times for this year’s Trick-or-Treat night.

The Halloween costume and candy-filled tradition will be observed in Blair County on Thursday, Oct. 28 from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m. Sheriff James Ott is also reminding parents to walk with their children throughout the evening and to wear visible clothing.

Parents are also encouraged to check their children’s candy before they eat any. If something suspicious is found in candy, you are asked to contact law enforcement.

Drivers in Blair County are also reminded to be aware of pedestrians during this time to avoid causing injuries and to never drive while wearing a costume mask.