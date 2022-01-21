Blair County receives over $11M in funding for two projects

HARRISBURG, Pa. (WTAJ) — Two projects in Blair County – Northern Blair County Regional Sewer Authority and Curryville Water Authority – received millions of dollars in funding to improve water systems.

According to Sen. Judy Ward (R-30) and Rep. Jim Gregory (R-80), $8.7 million in state financing was awarded to the Northern Blair County Regional Sewer Authority for a rehabilitation project impacting 3,200 residents.

It’s reported the financing was approved by the Pennsylvania Infrastructure Investment Authority (PENNVEST) Program to help replace 5,000 feet of gravity mainline, 10,000 feet of lining and 150 gravity lateral connections that will alleviate sagging, misaligned joints and poor lateral connections that cause inflow and infiltration into the system.

The Curryville Water Authority received $2.4 million so it can replace its aging water system that suffered significant damage from decades of agricultural activity and nitrate runoff. The money will allow Curryville’s infrastructure and install 7,500 feet of an 8-inch water line to connect 63 residents to the Martinsburg Municipal Authority, officials said. The project funding will also cover a booster injection for the nitrate infiltration and repainting of the existing water storage tank.

“This water project will provide a strong foundation for Blair County for decades to come. The investments will help not only today’s residents but their children and grandchildren,” Gregory said regarding the Curryville investment. “Clean water contributes to a strong quality of life.”

The PENNVEST Program provides low-interest loans and grants for the design, engineering and construction of drinking water distribution facilities, stormwater conveyance and wastewater treatment and collection systems. Visit their website to learn more.