BLAIR COUNTY, PA (WTAJ)– Blair County is one step closer to a new prison thanks to the $185,000 state grant. The grant plans to cover the costs of the prison’s feasibility study.

This grant was awarded by the state’s Department of Community and Economic Development. State Senator Judy Ward heavily advocated for the project.

The prison was built in the 1800s and is not equipped to hold the numerous legal accommodations that the county must provide. Blair County Commissioner Bruce Erb said this grant would help understand the updates for the old structure and maintain guidelines.

“Our present prison is landlocked,” Erb said. “The main building is over 150 years old, and the possibilities of expanding are very limited. The purpose of the study would be to examine other sites.”

The county hired Trans-System Inc. to help with the study. Through the analysis, they will determine three possible sites and suggest how the building could be structured to suit their needs.

The county continues to face overcrowding problems. Erb noted that they have around 325 prisoners when the prison is only capable of a capacity of 250-275. The hope is that the consultants will analyze the trends of prisoners and make further recommendations.

“We’ll know what kind of capacity we’ll need. We know our prison population as most prison populations are growing,” Erb said. “So, looking at those trends to see what we need. We don’t want to overbuild. We want to make sure we do have enough that we can care for our inmates.”

Senator Judy Ward spoke to WTAJ about how she said this was a high-priority task for the county. She notes that this is the first step in the rebuilding process and how this will improve prisoners’ mental and behavioral health and reentry process.

“We were able just to put everything together, and I’m grateful. I’m so grateful,” Ward said. “It will be the first step to move this forward and look at what we need and what will be suitable.”

The commissioners are looking to approve the grant at the Thursday, Sept. 1 meeting. From there, the paper will be sent to the consultant group to begin their work, which should take four months to complete.

Erb said they expect to have some form of results by early January. It will then be up to the commissioners and the prison board to determine the best options.

“A newer facility with better sightlines, better security, cameras, and other things would allow us, I think, to optimize the number of corrections officers and staff we need,” Erb said. “We should amount sizeable savings to county taxpayers.”