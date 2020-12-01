Blair County Prison on lockdown, COVID cases rise

BLAIR COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — The Blair County Prison has been placed on lockdown as of Dec. 1 at 7:15 a.m., according to the Blair County Prison Board.

The prison board said the prison administration is putting a modified “out of cell” schedule for inmates in place where it is safe to do so. As of Dec. 1, 43 inmates tested positive for COVID-19.

Fifteen inmates tested negative for the virus and 30 test results are still pending, according to the prison board. On Dec. 2, medical staff will start the process of testing the entire inmate population.

