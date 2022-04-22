BLAIR COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ)– After being halted for the last two years, the Blair County Prison is looking to bring back the work release program for inmates.

The program allows inmates to leave prison and work in the community during certain hours after a judge’s approval. In March of 2020 the program was put to a halt because of COVID-19.

Currently, there are discussions of restarting the program but first the district attorney needs to speak to the judge to figure out safety plans.

So far the program has six participants, who will be going around in Blair County cutting grass, construction work, factory work and trash services once the program starts back up.