Scam Alert: Callers impersonating Blair County Sheriff’s Office

BLAIR COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — A new phone scam has emerged in Blair County where the caller is pretending to be a representative of the Blair County Sheriff’s office.

The male caller is reportedly identifying himself as a deputy of the sheriff’s office and is using an app to make it seem as if the sheriff’s office phone number is calling, according to a news release.

The caller claims there is a warrant out for the resident’s arrest due to jury duty or witness appearance being missed or that federal paperwork was misrepresented. The caller then asks the victims to meet him in front of the courthouse while remaining on the phone with him.

The Blair County Sheriff’s Office said law enforcement agencies in Blair County will never call and present an option to settle any outstanding filings, warrants, or paperwork via phone.

“We do at times place calls providing information to subjects that have outstanding filings, warrants, or paperwork to notify the office to arrange a time to meet for the service of same, BUT will NEVER make any monetary arrangements via phone, or request any personal account information for any reason, and do not request people to remain on the phone as they drive to the courthouse campus,” they said.

Anyone that receives one of these scam calls should report it to their local police agency.