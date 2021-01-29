Blair County PA CareerLink opens temporary office

ALTOONA, Pa. (WTAJ) — The Blair County PA CareerLink plans to open a temporary office in the Downtown Altoona Transportation Center on Feb. 1.

The CareerLink temporarily lost their office located in the Altoona Area Public Library when the building was damaged by internal flooding.

The Downtown Altoona Transportation Center is located at 1231 11th Ave. in Altoona. They are open from 9 a.m.-3 p.m. from Monday-Thursday. On Fridays, they are open by virtual appointments only.

To contact the CareerLink, call 814-940-6200 or visit their website.