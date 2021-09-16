Blair County Out of the Darkness walk brings comfort and raises awareness

BLAIR COUNTY, Pa (WTAJ) —Blair County is holding the 11th annual Out of the Darkness Walk Sunday, September 19th at Lakemont Park. This is just one of the hundreds of walks that will be taking place across the nation.

The walk will give families a way to connect with others and remember their loved ones.

Along with a walk, the event will have food trucks, kid’s activities, and providers to help educate the community.

Organizers said together we can encourage those struggling to seek help, improve the quality of their lives and stop this tragic loss of life.

“For families who have lost someone to suicide, to really be able to grieve their family and be able to connect with other families, and be able to have the community come as well,” Blair Health Choices Quality Improvement Coordinator Lindsay Wagner said.

And by bringing everyone together they said it shows compassion and respect to families that have lost a loved one.

“This event helps support them in their loss, it helps them with the grieving process, they are walking in the memory of a loved one and they feel like they are not alone because all these families are coming together and that is ever since we started this walk 11 years ago, that was the main foundation to bring these families together to show they are not alone,” ​Blair County Department of Social Services Program Specialist Cindy James said.

They will also be planting a tree in the park with a plaque in memory of those lost by suicide.

The community is encouraged to come out and show your support. Registration begins at 11:30 AM and the program and walk will begin at 1 PM.