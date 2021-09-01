Blair County opens emergency call center for storm

BLAIR COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — The Blair County Emergency Operations Center (EOC) Wednesday opened to receive calls as Tropical Depression Ida makes its way through Pennsylvania.
All non-emergency calls should be directed to the EOC by calling 814-940-5924 to keep emergency lines open. If you are experiencing an emergency situation, call 911.
More information can be found by visiting blairco.org.
