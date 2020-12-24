DA: Murder of Hollidaysburg man was targeted

HOLLIDAYSBURG, Pa. (WTAJ) — A new development in the Hollidaysburg homicide investigation was released on Thursday.

Blair County District Attorney Pete Weeks indicated the death of 27-year-old Tyler R. Slippy in late November was not a random act of violence. Weeks said Thursday that the safety of the community was not in jeopardy and Slippy was the target when he was killed Nov. 22.

Police will be releasing more information on the investigation later today, Weeks said.

“I’m grateful for the work of Hollidaysburg Borough police and the assistance of the Pennsylvania State police, Cambria County District Attorney’s Office, along with Altoona, Blair Township and Logan Township police department,” Weeks said, adding state police were instrumental in helping Hollidaysburg police from the beginning.

Again, if anyone has any information, or if anyone in the area noticed anything on a security camera they might have, please call the Hollidaysburg Police at 814-695-3711.

