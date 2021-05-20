Blair County will have several family movie nights this summer

BLAIR COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — The Blair Drug & Alcohol Partnerships is hosting a series of family movie nights this summer across Blair County.

MOVIE SCHEDULE

June 17: Trolls World Tour at Lakemont Park

June 23: The Croods A New Age at Baker Mansion

June 30: Aladdin at Bellwood Recreational Pool (this movie has a 9 p.m. start)

July 1 : National Treasure at Juniata Memorial Spray Park

July 7: The Lion King at Baker Mansion

July 15: Secret Life of Pets 2 at Lakemont Park

July 21: Mary Poppins Returns at Baker Mansion

July 31: Scoob at Canoe Creek

Aug. 4: Toy Story 4 at Baker Mansion

Aug. 28: Toy Story 4 at Canoe Creek

All films with the exception of Aladdin will start at 8:45 p.m.

Guests are asked to bring their blankets and lawn chairs to the movie night. Tobacco, vaping and alcohol are prohibited at these events.