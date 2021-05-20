Blair County will have several family movie nights this summer

BLAIR COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — The Blair Drug & Alcohol Partnerships is hosting a series of family movie nights this summer across Blair County.
MOVIE SCHEDULE
- June 17: Trolls World Tour at Lakemont Park
- June 23: The Croods A New Age at Baker Mansion
- June 30: Aladdin at Bellwood Recreational Pool (this movie has a 9 p.m. start)
- July 1: National Treasure at Juniata Memorial Spray Park
- July 7: The Lion King at Baker Mansion
- July 15: Secret Life of Pets 2 at Lakemont Park
- July 21: Mary Poppins Returns at Baker Mansion
- July 31: Scoob at Canoe Creek
- Aug. 4: Toy Story 4 at Baker Mansion
- Aug. 28: Toy Story 4 at Canoe Creek
All films with the exception of Aladdin will start at 8:45 p.m.
Guests are asked to bring their blankets and lawn chairs to the movie night. Tobacco, vaping and alcohol are prohibited at these events.
Sign up for the WTAJ Newsletter for the latest local news, weather and community events that matter to you.