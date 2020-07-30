Blair County moves forward in distributing CARES Act funding

BLAIR COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — Blair County Officials are moving forward with their distribution of over $11M from the federal CARES act.

This is the first of a two-part distribution process for the county.

Right now, their focus is getting about half the money, $5M, out to the community to give folks the help they need and gauging local interest in where the remaining $6M is needed.

The first $5M will go towards grant requests in one of eight categories:

$1M – Broadband internet deployment. $1M – Offsetting the county’s direct response, including buying PPE. $800,000 – Helping municipalities with their COVID-19 response, including buying PPE. $700,000 – Grant programs support local small businesses. $500,000 – Treatment services for behavioral health and substance abuse disorders $500,000 – Nonprofit organizations. $300,000 – Grant programs aiding specific costs to businesses impacted by the pandemic. $200,000 – Grant administration.

Susquehanna Accounting Services is managing the $11M and said applications must explain what expenses were incurred and/or what revenue was lost due to COVID-19.

There’s no word yet on how or when the remaining $6M in CARES Act funding will be used.

Organizations, businesses and municipalities that believe they are eligible for a portion of the funds will need to file a grant application, which should be ready by September 1st on the county’s website.