Blair County launches medication disposal sites

BLAIR COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — If you have any old or unused medications that need to be disposed of, you can drop them off at one of three locations in Blair County on National Drug Take-Back Day.

On Saturday, April 24, the Martinsburg Police Department, Freedom Township Police Department and Blair County Sheriff’s office will be collecting all unwanted medications so it is safely disposed of at the following locations:

• Martinsburg Police Department: 109 S. Mulberry St., Martinsburg, PA

• Freedom Township Police Department: East Freedom Walmart, 200 Commerce Dr., Duncansville, PA

• Blair County Sheriff’s office: Blair County Courthouse, 423 Allegheny St., Hollidaysburg, PA.

For additional information, call Freedom Twp. PD at (814) 695-8545.